Woman kills husband in Salem

November 03, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - Salem

A 35-year-old woman was arrested on charges of murdering her husband here on Thursday.

R. Sakthi (42), a lorry driver residing at Kosavankaradu near Kolathur, used to quarrel with his wife S. Manimudi regularly. On Thursday night, Sakthi came home in an inebriated state and attacked his wife. Irked by this, Manimudi allegedly attacked her husband on his head with an iron rod. He sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot.

The incident came to light on Friday morning and neighbours alerted Kolathur police. The body was sent to Mettur Government Hospital for post-mortem. The police registered a case and arrested Manimudi.

Inflow into Mettur dam dips

Water level in Mettur dam stood at 52.95 feet on Friday, against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 19.72 tmc ft against its full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. Inflow into the dam reduced to 2,285 cusecs from Thursday’s inflow of 2,899 cusecs. The amount of water discharged into river Cauvery for drinking water purpose is maintained at 500 cusecs.

Traders seek permission for temporary firecracker shop in Salem

More than 100 firecracker traders gathered before the Salem Collectorate on Friday and submitted petition to the district administration demanding permission to run temporary cracker shops as there are only ten days left for Deepavali festival.

They urged the district administration to implement its decision to allow temporary cracker shops only on common open ground next year. Considering the livelihood of more than 650 small traders, the district administration should allow temporary shops to operate in various places this year, they said.