Woman kills husband in Coimbatore

November 28, 2022 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A woman bludgeoned her husband to death here late on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Rangan (34) of Pillayarpuram at Sundarapuram.

The police said Rangan was residing with his wife Kogila Eswari (31) and their seven-year-old daughter. An electrician by profession, Rangan was addicted to alcohol and he used to fight with his wife, the police said.

On Sunday, Rangan came home under the influence of alcohol and had a fight with his wife. According to the police, around 11.30 p.m., when Rangan was asleep, Eswari took a stone from outside and bludgeoned him. Neighbours rushed to the house as Rangan shouted for help. Though they rushed the injured man to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, doctors declared him dead on arrival. The Podanur police arrested Eswari on Monday.

