ADVERTISEMENT

Woman kills granddaughter, ends life

Published - October 01, 2024 08:44 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A 65-year-old woman reportedly killed her three-year-old granddaughter and took her life near Vellode here on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police, Tamilarasi of Sri Nagar in Goundachipalayam was reportedly upset that her son Manivel’s daughter Visahini was born with birth defects. On Monday, Manivel and his wife returned home to find Tamilarasi and Visahini missing and began searching for them. Upon finding their footwear near a well in the rear end of the house, they checked the well and found their bodies floating.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel were informed, who retrieved the bodies and sent them to the Erode Medical College and Hospital in Perundurai for postmortem, after which the bodies were handed over to the family. According to police, the woman threw the child into the well and ended her life.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s Health Helpline 104 and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Erode

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US