Woman kills granddaughter, ends life

Published - October 01, 2024 08:44 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A 65-year-old woman reportedly killed her three-year-old granddaughter and took her life near Vellode here on Monday.

According to police, Tamilarasi of Sri Nagar in Goundachipalayam was reportedly upset that her son Manivel’s daughter Visahini was born with birth defects. On Monday, Manivel and his wife returned home to find Tamilarasi and Visahini missing and began searching for them. Upon finding their footwear near a well in the rear end of the house, they checked the well and found their bodies floating.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel were informed, who retrieved the bodies and sent them to the Erode Medical College and Hospital in Perundurai for postmortem, after which the bodies were handed over to the family. According to police, the woman threw the child into the well and ended her life.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s Health Helpline 104 and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050.

