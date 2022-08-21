Woman kills daughter, ends life in Erode

Staff Reporter Erode
August 21, 2022 19:12 IST

A 32-year-old woman killed her daughter and ended her life following a family dispute on Sunday.

According to the police, C. Deepak (38) of Gobichettipalayam in Erode district was married to Vijayalakshmi and the couple had two daughters, Madhunisha (12) and Tharunika (6).

On Saturday evening, Vijayalakshmi had an altercation with her husband and later went to sleep. She sent a message to her relatives in the night about her decision to end her life and left the home with the two children.

At midnight, Deepak was alerted by relatives. The moped of Vijayalakshmi was found near the Lower Bhavani canal at Suttikal. Madhunisha was found on a tree branch screaming for help 3 km away.

On information, fire and rescue service personnel came to the spot and rescued the child.

Later, they searched for Tharunika and Vijayalakshmi. About 20 km away, the body of Vijayalakshmi was found. Search is on for the six-year-old girl. The Kadathur police registered a case and are investigating.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

