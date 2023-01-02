ADVERTISEMENT

Woman killed, two injured in accident in Salem

January 02, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A 65-year-old woman was killed and two others sustained injuries when a private bus collided with a car here on Sunday.

According to the police, K. Govindaraj (70) of Mannarpalayam, his wife Vasantha and their relative V. Lavanya (27) were on their way to attend a function at Sengodampalayam in a car. When they reached the Rakkipatti Junction on the Salem-Coimbatore National Highway, a private bus heading to Salem from Erode collided with the car.

In the accident, the couple sustained grievous injuries, and Lavanya was also injured.

The local people and the Attaiyampatti police took the injured to a hospital at Ariyanoor, but Vasantha died on the way. The police registered a case and are investigating. The footage of the accident that was caught in a CCTV camera at a shop in the locality went viral in social media.

