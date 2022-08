Woman killed in gaur attack in Yercaud

A 37-year-old woman was killed in a gaur attack in Yercaud on Friday. According to the police, S. Devi of Pattipadi in Yercaud was returning home on a moped after shopping in Yercaud town on Thursday evening. When she reached Naduvur, a gaur that crossed the road suddenly hit her. She sustained grievous injuries and was admitted to the Salem Government Hospital where she died on Friday. The Yercaud police have registered a case. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

