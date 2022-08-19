Woman killed in gaur attack in Yercaud
A 37-year-old woman was killed in a gaur attack in Yercaud on Friday. According to the police, S. Devi of Pattipadi in Yercaud was returning home on a moped after shopping in Yercaud town on Thursday evening. When she reached Naduvur, a gaur that crossed the road suddenly hit her. She sustained grievous injuries and was admitted to the Salem Government Hospital where she died on Friday. The Yercaud police have registered a case.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.