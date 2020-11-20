Woman killed in elephant attack

COIMBATORE

20 November 2020 00:33 IST

A 70-year-old woman from a tribal settlement near Pooluvapatti in Coimbatore district was killed in an elephant attack on Thursday.

The Forest Department said S. Maruthammal of Sarkar Porathi tribal settlement was trampled to death early on Thursday. The field staff, who were on a patrol at Mullankad beat coming under Vellapathy section of Pooluvapatti forest range, found the body around 100 metres away from a bus stop near the settlement. There were elephant footprints around the body.

Advertising

Advertising

With the help of villagers, the staff identified the deceased. The villagers told them that she was residing alone at the settlement. The Department passed the information to the Alandurai police station for inquest and post-mortem proceedings.

In another incident, C. Sakthivel of Mathvarayapuram near Alandurai was injured in the attack of an elephant at Kodungarapallam within the limits of Periyanaickenpalayam forest range.

According to the Department, the elephant chased Sakthivel and another person when they were travelling on a two-wheeler through a mud road at Kodungarapallam on Tamil Nadu – Kerala border around 7 a.m. The elephant pushed Mr. Sakthivel while the other person managed to escape. Mr. Sakthivel complained of chest pain apart from the injuries he suffered on legs and hip.

He was admitted to the Government Tribal Speciality Hospital, Kottathara, in Palakkad district. Officials said Mr. Sakthivel had been staying at Kallakara near Kottathara for work.