Woman killed in elephant attack

A 60-year-old woman from a tribal settlement near Chadivayal in Coimbatore was killed by a wild elephant on Saturday.

The incident happened in the early hours of the day when the woman had come out of her house to attend to nature's call. R. Nanjammal of Pottapathi had a close encounter with the elephant while passing through the premises of her house. The elephant charged the woman and trampled her. She died on the spot. The elephant was chased away by residents who heard the cries of Nanjammal.