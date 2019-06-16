Coimbatore

Woman killed in elephant attack

more-in

A 60-year-old woman from a tribal settlement near Chadivayal in Coimbatore was killed by a wild elephant on Saturday.

The incident happened in the early hours of the day when the woman had come out of her house to attend to nature's call. R. Nanjammal of Pottapathi had a close encounter with the elephant while passing through the premises of her house. The elephant charged the woman and trampled her. She died on the spot. The elephant was chased away by residents who heard the cries of Nanjammal.

Comments
Related Topics Coimbatore
Coimbatore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 16, 2019 8:48:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/woman-killed-in-elephant-attack/article27954831.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story