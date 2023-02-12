ADVERTISEMENT

Woman killed in elephant attack near Coimbatore

February 12, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 59-year-old woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant in a reserve forest area near Periyanaickenpalayam in Coimbatore district on Sunday. 

The deceased was identified as S. Karupathal, a resident of Moonukuttai in Velliangadu village.

The Forest Department said that she was attacked by the elephant when she went to a stream inside the Gobanari reserve forest area of the Periyanaickenpalayam forest range around 4 p.m. on Sunday.

According to an official, the incident happened when Karupathal took her cow near the forest for grazing on Sunday afternoon. The cow strayed into the forest towards a stream and the woman went behind the animal. An elephant that came to the stream trampled the woman and she died on the spot, said the official.

After being alerted by the Forest Department, the Karamadai police shifted the woman’s body to the Government Hospital, Mettupalayam, for post-mortem. 

