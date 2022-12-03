  1. EPaper
Woman killed in elephant attack in the Nilgiris

December 03, 2022 06:24 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 52-year-old woman who went inside the reserve forest along with her family members to collect firewood was trampled to death by an elephant near Puliyamparai in the Nilgiris on Saturday.

A Forest Department official said a team of forest staff, part of the operation to capture elephant Pandalur Makhna-2 (PM2), was patrolling in the reserve forest near Puliyamparai on Saturday. During that time, three persons ran towards the forest staff and told them that they were chased by an elephant while collecting firewood. They also alerted the staff that a woman was trampled by the animal.

When the forest staff reached the spot, the woman was found dead. The deceased was identified as Kalyani. Her body was taken to Gudalur Government Hospital for postmortem.

