Woman killed in elephant attack in MTR buffer zone

A 65-year-old woman was killed in the attack of a wild elephant in the Segur forest range in the buffer zone of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as M. Sarasu of Anaikatty tribal settlement.

According to MTR officials, Sarasu went to the forest along with his son and sister to collect grass for cattle and they had an encounter with a female elephant which was foraging with its calf. The woman died after being trampled by the elephant.

The incident took place at 1 p.m., around three km inside the reserve forest, officials said. Sarasu's son Balan (42) and sister Mathi (55) managed to escape without any injuries.

The Forest Department informed the nearest police station about the elephant attack and the body of the woman was shifted for post-mortem. The officials said that an immediate relief of ₹ 50,000 would be handed over to the family of the deceased.