Woman killed in elephant attack at O’Valley in Gudalur

A 44-year-old woman was killed during an accidental encounter with a wild elephant at O’Valley in Gudalur on Thursday evening.

The victim was identified as Rajkumari of Chinna Choondi, a nearby hamlet. She was returning home after working at a private tea estate when she encountered an elephant which attacked her. Local residents who witnessed the attack managed to chase away the animal and rescue Rajkumari. She died en route to a hospital.

This is the fourth human fatality caused by wild elephants in O’Valley in the last three months. In the last three incidents, Forest Department officials investigating the negative human-elephant interactions found that they involved different elephants and were accidental.