Woman killed in elephant attack at Masinagudi

A 75-year-old woman was killed in a wild elephant attack at Masinagudi in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as K. Sivananjam, who was herding goats in the area. Officials said that the elephant could have ventured into the area in search of water, as there was an artificial water body nearby. Sivananjam suffered serious injuries in the attack and was taken to a hospital, where she was declared “brought dead.”

Interim compensation has been given to the next of kin of the deceased by the Forest Department.