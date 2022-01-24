Woman killed in elephant attack at Denkanikottai

HOSUR

24 January 2022 19:51 IST

A 35- year-old woman was killed in an elephant attack at Denkanikottai on Monday. The victim Sankaramma, a farm wage labourer, had left home for work, when she was killed. Her body was spotted near Sriniasapuram lake, by a local around forenoon. A herd was said to have been in the vicinity, according to sources. Denkanikottai police was alerted and Sankaramma’s body was retrieved and sent for autopsy. A case has been registered.

Advertising

Advertising