A 35- year-old woman was killed in an elephant attack at Denkanikottai on Monday. The victim Sankaramma, a farm wage labourer, had left home for work, when she was killed. Her body was spotted near Sriniasapuram lake, by a local around forenoon. A herd was said to have been in the vicinity, according to sources. Denkanikottai police was alerted and Sankaramma’s body was retrieved and sent for autopsy. A case has been registered.
Woman killed in elephant attack at Denkanikottai
Special Correspondent
HOSUR ,
January 24, 2022 19:51 IST
Special Correspondent
HOSUR ,
January 24, 2022 19:51 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Jan 24, 2022 8:55:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/woman-killed-in-elephant-attack-at-denkanikottai/article38319699.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story