Woman killed in elephant attack at Denkanikottai

A 35- year-old woman was killed in an elephant attack at Denkanikottai on Monday. The victim Sankaramma, a farm wage labourer, had left home for work, when she was killed. Her body was spotted near Sriniasapuram lake, by a local around forenoon. A herd was said to have been in the vicinity, according to sources. Denkanikottai police was alerted and Sankaramma’s body was retrieved and sent for autopsy. A case has been registered.


