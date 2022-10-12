Woman killed in accident in Erode

A 30-year-old railway employee was killed on the spot after she fell from a motorcycle and got crushed under the wheels of a cargo truck on Perundurai Road here on Wednesday.

The accident took place when Anitha, employed at the railway station in Dharmapuri district, was on her way to visit a friend in Erode. She was riding pillion on the two-wheeler rode by her relative Dhanush (19). A 11-year-old boy was also travelling with them.

When they were at Veerappampalayam Pirivu, a truck brushed against their vehicle. In the impact, Dhanush lost control of the vehicle and the three fell on the road. Anitha was crushed under the rear wheels of the truck. The other two escaped with minor injuries. The truck driver fled from the spot.

A vehicle jockey was pressed into service to lift the truck wheels and the body was recovered and sent to the District Headquarters Hospital. The victim, along with her parents, had come to Thindal in the city on Tuesday to attend a relative’s funeral.