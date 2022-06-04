Woman killed in accident in Namakkal

A woman was killed and three others sustained injuries in a road accident at Minnakkal on Friday .

According to police, the deceased has been identified as T. Selvi (40), a construction worker. The accident happened when the car in which she was travelling along with three others lost control and hit a roadside tree and toppled. The woman died on the spot. The injured were admitted to the Salem Government Hospital. . The Vennandur police registered a case.