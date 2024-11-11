ADVERTISEMENT

Woman killed in a road accident in Salem

Updated - November 11, 2024 03:13 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

A 51-year-old woman died in a road accident in Salem on Sunday (November 10, 2024). The deceased P. Karuppayee, a resident of Sarvaipudur near Thalaivasal, worked at a sago factory in the locality.

On Sunday, she and her husband Periyasamy, 55, went to their relative’s house in Thalaivasal on a moped. While returning home, a lorry hit their vehicle from behind at Manivulunthan Therkku. In the impact, Karuppayee fell on the road and was run over by the lorry. She died on the spot.

Periyasamy sustained grievous injuries and was admitted to Salem Government Hospital. The Thalaivasal Police registered a case and are investigating further.

