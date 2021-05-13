Woman killed by wild elephant in Pandalur

UDHAGAMANDALAM

13 May 2021 14:37 IST

A 54-year-old woman was killed by a wild elephant in the TANTEA estate in Pandalur in the Gudalur forest division on Wednesday evening.

Forest Department officials identified the deceased as A. Poongodi, a woman residing at the TANTEA estate in Pandalur. Officials said that she had left her house to relieve herself and was walking through the estate when she was killed in an accidental confrontation with an elephant. Interim compensation amounting to ₹4 lakh was handed over to the next of kin of the deceased.

Advertising

Advertising

Forest staff have been deputed to monitor wild elephants in the region to prevent problematic interactions.