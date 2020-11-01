Coimbatore

Woman killed by wild elephant in Gudalur

A 58-year-old woman was killed by a wild elephant during an accidental encounter near Kokkal in Gudalur on Sunday morning.

Forest Department officials identified the deceased as C. Kamalathi, a resident of the area. They said Ms. Kamalathi had left her house at around 6 a.m to run some errands, when she crossed paths with a wild elephant that was moving through the area. The animal attacked the woman, before fleeing into a nearby forest.

Local residents and Forest Department officials rushed the woman to hospital, but she died of her injuries.

Officials said an interim compensation has been released to Ms. Kamalathi’s next of kin. This is the third human fatality resulting from problematic human-elephant interactions in the Gudalur range this year.

