Woman killed as wall collapses following heavy rain in Erode

Erode

03 October 2021 23:26 IST

Her son suffered injuries and has been admitted to Erode GH

An elderly woman was killed during the early hours of Sunday after one of the walls of her thatched house at Nethaji Street in the city collapsed following continuous rain.

The deceased, identified as Rajammal (70), was sleeping on a cot, when the wall collapsed and the debris fell on her. She died on the spot. Her son, Ramasami, was sleeping on the floor and he suffered injuries, police said.

People in the neighbourhood alerted the police. Surampatti police rushed to the spot, shifted Ramasami to Erode Government Hospital and recovered Rajammal’s body. Police have registered a case.

Advertising

Advertising

Rainfall level

Erode district received an average rainfall of 25.4 mm on Sunday. Sathyamangalam recorded 53 mm, the highest in the district. Rainfall recorded in other areas are: Erode-34 mm; Perundurai-17 mm; Gobi-35.2 mm; Thalavadi-8 mm; Bhavanisagar-38.6 mm; Bhavani-27 mm; Kodumudi-27.4 mm; Nambiyur-29 mm; Chennimalai-4 mm; Modakuruchi-11 mm; Kavundapadi-12 mm; Elanthakuttai Medu-38.2 mm; Ammapettai-16 mm; Kodiveri-31.2 mm; Kuderipallam-34.2 mm, and Varattupallam-16 mm.