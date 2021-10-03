Coimbatore

Woman killed as wall collapses following heavy rain in Erode

The wall of a house at Nethaji Street in Erode city collapsed following continuous rain on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

An elderly woman was killed during the early hours of Sunday after one of the walls of her thatched house at Nethaji Street in the city collapsed following continuous rain.

The deceased, identified as Rajammal (70), was sleeping on a cot, when the wall collapsed and the debris fell on her. She died on the spot. Her son, Ramasami, was sleeping on the floor and he suffered injuries, police said.

People in the neighbourhood alerted the police. Surampatti police rushed to the spot, shifted Ramasami to Erode Government Hospital and recovered Rajammal’s body. Police have registered a case.

Rainfall level

Erode district received an average rainfall of 25.4 mm on Sunday. Sathyamangalam recorded 53 mm, the highest in the district. Rainfall recorded in other areas are: Erode-34 mm; Perundurai-17 mm; Gobi-35.2 mm; Thalavadi-8 mm; Bhavanisagar-38.6 mm; Bhavani-27 mm; Kodumudi-27.4 mm; Nambiyur-29 mm; Chennimalai-4 mm; Modakuruchi-11 mm; Kavundapadi-12 mm; Elanthakuttai Medu-38.2 mm; Ammapettai-16 mm; Kodiveri-31.2 mm; Kuderipallam-34.2 mm, and Varattupallam-16 mm.


