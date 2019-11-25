Woman jumps in front of train in Hosur, dies

An unidentified woman put herself in the path of the Mayiladudurai-Mysore Express, leaving behind her 10-month-old baby girl by the railway tracks, in the early hours of Monday near the railway station in Hosur. The baby was found wailing with splinter injuries to her forehead before she was rescued.

The woman, who is believed to have been in her late 20s, had left her baby by the side of the tracks before jumping in front of the train. The baby was injured from gravel splinters to her forehead and face. Some commuters heard the child’s wails and alerted the railway police. The baby girl was taken to Hosur govenrment hospital, where she is under treatment.

Hosur railway police have registered a case and are investigating.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.