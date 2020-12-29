Coimbatore

Woman jumps from 5th floor of hospital

A 27-year-old woman allegedly ended her life by jumping from the fifth floor of a private hospital at Peelamedu in the early hours of Sunday. The police said that the woman was admitted to the hospital on Saturday. She was admitted in the intensive care unit for treatment following the incident, the police said.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

