Woman injured in elephant attack near Thadagam in Coimbatore

February 12, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A house at Thadagam Valley in Coimbatore district that was damaged by a wild elephant. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A 40-year-old woman suffered injuries after she was attacked by a wild elephant near Thadagam in Coimbatore district on February 10, 2024.

The injured has been identified as S. Sivagamy, a resident of Ramanathapuram in Thadagam Valley, Coimbatore district.

The attack took place on the night of February 10 when the woman was sleeping on a cot on the porch of her house. According to the Forest Department officials, a lone elephant that ventured into the human habitations at Ramanathapuram pulled out the woman from the cot with its trunk and attacked her.

She managed to escape from the elephant that had come to the house in search of easy food like cattle feed or rice. The woman, who runs a vegetable shop in the locality, was admitted to a government hospital for treatment for injuries she suffered on her left leg.

Meanwhile, farmers and residents from different villages in Thadagam Valley demanded the Department to deploy more staff to drive out wild elephants that enter human habitations and cause damage to crops and properties. They alleged that the night patrol staff were not arriving in time and people are living in fear of losing their lives and properties.

