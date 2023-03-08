ADVERTISEMENT

Woman injured in elephant attack near Coimbatore

March 08, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 40-year-old woman was injured in an elephant attack at Somaiyanur near Coimbatore early on Wednesday.

The woman was identified as S. Balamani, who was residing and working in a farm belonging to one Nallathambi at Somaiyanur.

According to the Forest Department, Ms. Balamani was attacked by a wild elephant when she came out of the residence around 4 a.m. The woman suffered hairline fracture in the attack and she has been admitted to a private hospital.

The farm is located around 1.2 km from Thadagam reserve forest of the Coimbatore forest range. Field staff of the Department drove the elephant back into the forest.

The woman told media persons that she had come out of her residence after hearing a noise. The elephant did not attack Balamani’s niece who was with her.

