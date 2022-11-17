Woman injured in elephant attack near Coimbatore

November 17, 2022 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A 56-year-old woman was injured after she was attacked by a wild elephant at Kathirnaickenpalayam, near Coimbatore, on Wednesday evening. Forest Department officials said that Rathika Mohan, who resides in the staff quarters of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Kathirnaickenpalayam, was injured in the incident.

According to officials, Ms. Mohan works at the office of the Inspector General of Police, Central Training College of the CRPF. She has been residing in the staff quarters with her family.

Officials said that Ms. Mohan had a close encounter with a male elephant when she was walking to her quarters along with another person after their day’s work.

A tusker which stood on the side of the path in the dark chased the duo. The elephant pushed Ms. Mohan, before moving away, while the other person managed to escape. The injured woman was rushed to the CRPF hospital where she was given first aid. She was later admitted to a private hospital where her condition was stable, officials added.