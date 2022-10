A 60-year-old woman was seriously injured when an elephant attacked her at her house in Kurinji Nagar in O’Valley in Gudalur on Tuesday.

When an elephant allegedly damaged a portion of her house for food, Mahalakshmi tried to escape. But she was believed to have been attacked by the animal, and was seriously injured before she could be rescued by local residents. She has been taken to hospital, officials said.