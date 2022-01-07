Woman injured in acid attack in Coimbatore

Coimbatore

The 34-year-old construction worker was attacked near her home on Thursday night, police said

A woman was injured after being attacked by acid, thrown by a man near her residence in Coimbatore on Thursday.

According to the police, Radha (34) was walking towards her residence in Ammankulam from a grocery shop at around 9 p.m. on Thursday when a man called out her name from behind her. As she turned, he allegedly threw a bottle of acid on her face and fled the spot on a two-wheeler.

The victim hailed from Dharmapuri district and was working as a construction worker in Coimbatore, the police said. She was admitted to a private hospital late on Thursday.

Based on her complaint, the Race Course police registered a case under section 326A (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid, etc.) of the Indian Penal Code. Efforts to ascertain the identity of the accused and the reason behind the acid attack are under way, the police said on Friday. Further investigation is on.