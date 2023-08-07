ADVERTISEMENT

Woman injured during chain-snatching incident in Namakkal

August 07, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

C. Jothi (47), a resident of Kabilarmalai Road near Paramathi Velur, a teacher at a private school sustained injuries during a chain-snatching incident on Sunday.

The incident happened when she was going to a meat shop on Paramathi-Tiruchengode Road on her moped. When she reached Arthanaripalayam, two miscreants who came in a bike tried to snatch her gold chain.

Ms. Jothi noticed it and held the chain tightly, following which she fell down from the vehicle. The men stopped their bike, snatched the chain from her, and fled the spot.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Local people alerted the Paramathi police, who shifted her to the Paramathi Velur Government Hospital. The police registered a case and are verifying the CCTV footage to identify the culprits.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US