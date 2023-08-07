Woman injured during chain-snatching incident in Namakkal

August 07, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - Namakkal

C. Jothi (47), a resident of Kabilarmalai Road near Paramathi Velur, a teacher at a private school sustained injuries during a chain-snatching incident on Sunday.

The incident happened when she was going to a meat shop on Paramathi-Tiruchengode Road on her moped. When she reached Arthanaripalayam, two miscreants who came in a bike tried to snatch her gold chain.

Ms. Jothi noticed it and held the chain tightly, following which she fell down from the vehicle. The men stopped their bike, snatched the chain from her, and fled the spot.

Local people alerted the Paramathi police, who shifted her to the Paramathi Velur Government Hospital. The police registered a case and are verifying the CCTV footage to identify the culprits.

