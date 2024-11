A woman from Sivananda Colony in Coimbatore was hospitalised with severe injuries on Thursday after an electric pole fell on her.

According to police, the incident occurred at Gandhi Nagar in Sivananda Colony around 6.30 p.m., when an electric pole fell on R. Poornima, 33, a local resident. She suffered injuries to her head and was taken to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for treatment.

