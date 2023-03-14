Woman in Namakkal district kills children, ends life, after quarrel with father

March 14, 2023 03:22 pm | Updated 03:22 pm IST - Namakkal

The woman’s father subsequently attempted suicide, and is now in critical condition in hospital, police said

The Hindu Bureau

A 27-year-old woman killed her two children and ended her life, in Namakkal district on Monday night, after her father scolded her. Later, her father also tried to end his life and is now in critical condition in hospital.

According to the police, the woman was the wife of Gopi (33), of Kakka Thoppu, near Mohanur, who runs a tea shop in the locality. His wife was G. Gunavathi (27), and the couple had two children, Pranav Priyan (5), who was studying in LKG, and Sujith Priyan (2). They were all staying with Gunavathi’s father, S. Kesavan (70).

On Monday night, Gunavathi hit her children. On seeing this, her father, Kesavan, scolded her for beating them. Irked by this, she quarreled with her father and took the children out with her. Gunavathi went near a farm in the locality, threw her two children into the farm well, and then ended her life.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

When he found out, Kesavan, also tried to end his life. Nearby residents admitted Kesavan to a private hospital, where he is battling for his life.

On receiving information, the Mohanur police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to the Namakkal Government Hospital for post-mortem examinations. The Mohanur police have registered a case and are investigating.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US