Woman in Namakkal district kills children, ends life, after quarrel with father

March 14, 2023 03:22 pm | Updated 03:22 pm IST - Namakkal

A 27-year-old woman killed her two children and ended her life, in Namakkal district on Monday night, after her father scolded her. Later, her father also tried to end his life and is now in critical condition in hospital.

According to the police, the woman was the wife of Gopi (33), of Kakka Thoppu, near Mohanur, who runs a tea shop in the locality. His wife was G. Gunavathi (27), and the couple had two children, Pranav Priyan (5), who was studying in LKG, and Sujith Priyan (2). They were all staying with Gunavathi’s father, S. Kesavan (70).

On Monday night, Gunavathi hit her children. On seeing this, her father, Kesavan, scolded her for beating them. Irked by this, she quarreled with her father and took the children out with her. Gunavathi went near a farm in the locality, threw her two children into the farm well, and then ended her life.

When he found out, Kesavan, also tried to end his life. Nearby residents admitted Kesavan to a private hospital, where he is battling for his life.

On receiving information, the Mohanur police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to the Namakkal Government Hospital for post-mortem examinations. The Mohanur police have registered a case and are investigating.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050)