Woman in Dharmapuri sentenced to seven years in prison

The Women’s Fast Track Court here sentenced a 29-year-old woman to seven years’ imprisonment for a murderous assault on a senior citizen. The survivor Jothi, 68, a retired teacher of Alamelupuram in Paapireddipatty was intercepted by the accused Kanimozhi on her way back from her brother’s house. Kanimozhi had assaulted her grievously and snatched her chain. Based on a complaint and investigation, police arrested Kanimozhi. The court here found the accused guilty of the crime and sentenced her to 7 years imprisonment.

