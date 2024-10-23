GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman in Dharmapuri sentenced to seven years in prison

Published - October 23, 2024 10:50 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

The Women’s Fast Track Court here sentenced a 29-year-old woman to seven years’ imprisonment for a murderous assault on a senior citizen. The survivor Jothi, 68, a retired teacher of Alamelupuram in Paapireddipatty was intercepted by the accused Kanimozhi on her way back from her brother’s house. Kanimozhi had assaulted her grievously and snatched her chain. Based on a complaint and investigation, police arrested Kanimozhi. The court here found the accused guilty of the crime and sentenced her to 7 years imprisonment.

Published - October 23, 2024 10:50 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.