Singanallur police have arrested a woman and her husband for selling her parents’ property in Coimbatore by forging death certificates and a legal heir certificate.

P. Malathy, 39, and her husband G. Praveen Kumar, 41, residents of Brindhavan Nagar at Adambakkam in Kancheepuram district, were taken into custody

based on a complaint lodged by Malathy’s father R. Boopathy, 76, of Pillaiyar Kovil Street at Irugur.

Mr. Boopathy stated that his daughter and son-in-law sold his 32.71-cent property by forging documents, and that the couple had been pressuring him to sell the property.

When he got to know of the fraudulent sale, he approached the Singanallur sub-registrar office and found that the property had been sold to one Mohanraj on August 19, 2024.

Police investigations revealed that the couple had forged a legal heir certificate and fake death certificates for Mr. Boopathy and his wife. The forged certificates claimed that Boopathy had died on June 15, 2024 and his wife passed away on May 12, 2019.

Malathy and Kumar were arrested on Saturday evening, produced before a magistrate, and subsequently remanded in judicial custody.