 />

November 24, 2024e-Paper

Woman, husband arrested for forging documents to sell family property

Published - November 24, 2024 09:41 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Singanallur police have arrested a woman and her husband for selling her parents’ property in Coimbatore by forging death certificates and a legal heir certificate.

P. Malathy, 39, and her husband G. Praveen Kumar, 41, residents of Brindhavan Nagar at Adambakkam in Kancheepuram district, were taken into custody

based on a complaint lodged by Malathy’s father R. Boopathy, 76, of Pillaiyar Kovil Street at Irugur.

Mr. Boopathy stated that his daughter and son-in-law sold his 32.71-cent property by forging documents, and that the couple had been pressuring him to sell the property.

When he got to know of the fraudulent sale, he approached the Singanallur sub-registrar office and found that the property had been sold to one Mohanraj on August 19, 2024.

Police investigations revealed that the couple had forged a legal heir certificate and fake death certificates for Mr. Boopathy and his wife. The forged certificates claimed that Boopathy had died on June 15, 2024 and his wife passed away on May 12, 2019.

Malathy and Kumar were arrested on Saturday evening, produced before a magistrate, and subsequently remanded in judicial custody.

Published - November 24, 2024 09:41 pm IST

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.