HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman held for stealing jewellery, cash in Salem

December 27, 2022 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The rural police arrested a 45-year-old woman on the charges of stealing jewellery on various occasions.

According to sources, the police have been receiving frequent cases of thefts within the Yethapur police limits. Following this, a special team was formed to nab the burglars. While the special team was engaged in patrolling on Monday, they found a woman moving about in a suspicious manner at Sekkidipatti. The police inquired and identified her as S. Gandhimathi of Ammapet in Salem City. The woman reportedly confessed that she looted 34 sovereigns jewellery and ₹54,000 on various occasion. Police apprehended her and recovered 24 sovereign jewellery and took steps to recover 10 sovereigns she had pledged in banks.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.