Woman held for stealing jewellery, cash in Salem

December 27, 2022 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST

The rural police arrested a 45-year-old woman on the charges of stealing jewellery on various occasions.

According to sources, the police have been receiving frequent cases of thefts within the Yethapur police limits. Following this, a special team was formed to nab the burglars. While the special team was engaged in patrolling on Monday, they found a woman moving about in a suspicious manner at Sekkidipatti. The police inquired and identified her as S. Gandhimathi of Ammapet in Salem City. The woman reportedly confessed that she looted 34 sovereigns jewellery and ₹54,000 on various occasion. Police apprehended her and recovered 24 sovereign jewellery and took steps to recover 10 sovereigns she had pledged in banks.