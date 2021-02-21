Woman held for murdering husband

ERODE

21 February 2021 00:11 IST

A 20-year-old woman was arrested for murdering her husband in Anthiyur here.

The police said Nandakumar (35) of Anthiyur Colony was working at a private flour mill and was married to Mythili of Periya Molapalayam for seven months. On January 31, Nandakumar fell ill and was admitted to a private hospital in Anthiyur where doctors said that he had consumed food laced with poison. Later, he was shifted to a private hospital in Erode where his condition deteriorated.

In his dying declaration to the magistrate, he said he consumed food at home and later developed vomiting and uneasiness and suspected his wife’s role in poisoning the food. On February 15, he died. The police picked up Mythili who confessed to have committed the crime as she could not tolerate his sexual harassment. She was produced in the court and lodged at Coimbatore Central Prison for Women.