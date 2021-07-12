Woman held for murdering daughter

COIMBATORE

12 July 2021 23:56 IST

A 47-year-old woman from a village near Karamadai bludgeoned her daughter, a widow and mother of two, to death using a grinding stone in the early hours of Monday.

The Karamadai police arrested N. Nagamani, a resident of Kanuvaipalayam near Karamadai, who, according to the police, committed the murder of Mahalakshmi (31) alias Nathiya under the influence of alcohol.

Mahalakshmi married Saravana Kumar of Somayanur 15 years ago. The woman, her 13-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son continued to live with Kumar’s mother Thulasimani after he was killed in an accident, said the police.

Thulasimani allegedly sent Mahalakshmi to her house six months ago, accusing her of not taking care of children properly due to her habit of spending too much time on mobile phone.

Thulasimani was taking care of the children.

According to the police, Nagamani also used to quarrel with Mahalakshmi for spending more time on mobile phone.

wNagamani also suspected that her daughter had affairs with some men.

The mother-daughter duo had a quarrel over the same issue on Sunday evening. They slept early after the quarrel. Nagamani woke up around 12.30 a.m. and bludgeoned Mahalakshmi with a grinding stone when she was asleep.

Karamadai inspector M. Selvaraj said Nagamani was arrested on Monday morning. She was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.