Woman held for hoax call

The Chettipalayam police arrested a woman on Thursday after she dialled the police control room in Chennai and said that bombs were planted at Fort St. George and at the residences of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, in an attempt to trap her relative who had turned down her request for some money.

Sakunthala (42), a resident of Kalaignar Nagar near Chettipalayam, was held for making the hoax call.

The police said that the woman had sought ₹1.5 from her brother which the latter refused to give. She later approached a relative named Parvathy (50) of Podanur to put pressure on her brother. However, Parvathy also refused to help her.

On Wednesday, she telephoned the police control room in Chennai around 6 p.m. and said that a woman named Parvathy had planted bombs at Fort St. George and at the houses of Mr. Palaniswami and Mr. Panneerselvam which would explode at 8 p.m.

The control room officials traced the location of the caller to Chettipalayam in Coimbatore and alerted the police here. When picked up, Sakunthala confessed to the police that she made the fake alert to trap Parvathy. The police arrested Sakunthala for offences under Sections 294(b), 505(1) (b) and 506(1) of the IPC.

Woman gets seven years RI for murder

The Fifth Additional District Court on Thursday sentenced a woman to undergo seven years of rigorous imprisonment in connection with the murder of her brother-in-law in 2017.

Judge T.H. Mohammed Farooq awarded the sentence to S. Nagamani (40) from Jallipatti for murdering her sister Radha’s husband V. Sasikumar over a dispute. The court acquitted Nagamani’s sons Arun Kumar and Satheesh Kumar, who were also arrested for the murder.

As per the chargesheet filed by the Negamam police, the woman and her sons had a quarrel with Sasikumar on October 20, 2017 at her paternal house. Nagamani had a dispute with Radha as the latter had made extended construction works at their father’s house. This led to a quarrel among Nagamani and Sasikumar.

The court held Nagamani guilty and awarded the sentence as a fatal blow she made with a wooden reaper on Sasikumar’s head had caused his death. B. Guruprasad, who appeared for the prosecution said that the court also awarded a fine of ₹6,000 on the woman.