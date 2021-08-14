Coimbatore

Woman held for female infanticide

A case of female infanticide has come to light, after a third born baby girl was poisoned to death by her own maternal grandmother at Mottupatty village in Dharmapuri.

The child was born to Muthuvel and Thenmozhi a week ago at a private hospital here. According to the police, Thenmozhi had gone to her mother’s house with the new-born, while Muthuvel had left for a temple.

On Wednesday, the baby was reported to have died under mysterious circumstances and buried in the backyard. Muthuvel was informed of the baby’s death.

However, the village health nurse on suspicion over the death of the infant alerted Dharmapuri town police.

Following this, the town police exhumed the body of the infant and sent it to the Dharmapuri government medical college hospital for autopsy. The autopsy revealed the cause of death as poison. Upon inquiry, it was found that Tenmozhi’s mother Uma had poisoned the baby as it was the third girl child born to the couple. Uma was arrested and remanded.


