Woman held for cheating

09 June 2020 22:27 IST

The Tiruppur City Police arrested a woman on charges of cheating ₹ 2 lakh and gold jewellery weighing six sovereigns while pretending to be a bank manager.

Police said the accused Sonia (34) from Tiruvarur district befriended Surya (29), who was running a flower shop in Sulur, Coimbatore district.

Claiming to be the manager of a public sector bank, Sonia cited personal issues and requested ₹ 2 lakh from Surya in March. On March 16, Surya along with her friend met the accused near Tiruppur Railway Station and gave the cash along with jewellery to her, who later absconded. The Tiruppur North police registered a case and were on the lookout for her.

The search was delayed due to the COVID-19 lockdown, police said.

However, after nearly 80 days, the accused was secured on Sunday near the Pushpa Theatre Junction. She was remanded in judicial custody at Coimbatore Central Prison.