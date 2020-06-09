Coimbatore

Woman held for cheating

The Tiruppur City Police arrested a woman on charges of cheating ₹ 2 lakh and gold jewellery weighing six sovereigns while pretending to be a bank manager.

Police said the accused Sonia (34) from Tiruvarur district befriended Surya (29), who was running a flower shop in Sulur, Coimbatore district.

Claiming to be the manager of a public sector bank, Sonia cited personal issues and requested ₹ 2 lakh from Surya in March. On March 16, Surya along with her friend met the accused near Tiruppur Railway Station and gave the cash along with jewellery to her, who later absconded. The Tiruppur North police registered a case and were on the lookout for her.

The search was delayed due to the COVID-19 lockdown, police said.

However, after nearly 80 days, the accused was secured on Sunday near the Pushpa Theatre Junction. She was remanded in judicial custody at Coimbatore Central Prison.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 9, 2020 10:29:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/woman-held-for-cheating/article31789963.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY