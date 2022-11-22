Woman held for chain snatching in Coimbatore

November 22, 2022 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore City Police arrested a 36-year-old woman on the charges of committing a robbery on a running bus on Avinashi road, on Monday.

According to the police, J. Hemalatha (40), a native of Panaimarathur in the district, was working as an Office Assistant at the Third Additional District Judge Court in Coimbatore. On Monday, when she was travelling by bus, S. Sangeetha (36) from Manachanallur in Tiruchirappalli district snatched her gold chain and tried to escape. But she was caught and handed over to the Race Course Police.

The police arrested the accused and invoked section 392 (Punishment for robbery) of the Indian Penal code. A 5.25-sovereign gold chain was recovered fromher, the police said.