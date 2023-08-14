Woman held for attempting to break open ATM in Erode

August 14, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - ERODE

A woman, who attempted to break open an automated teller machine (ATM) of a private bank to settle her outstanding dues, was arrested by the police here on Sunday.

On the night of August 12, the Erode North police received information that a woman was trying to cut the wires of an ATM machine at E.P.B. Nagar. The police rushed to the spot and found the woman attempting to break the machine. She was identified as Nasimabanu of Pallipalayam in Namakkal district. She told the police that she lost her husband three years ago and was living with her son at Pallipalayam.

Her husband, who had worked at a power loom unit, had borrowed money and had not settled it. After his death, she was pushed to poverty, and lenders had pressured her to return the money. She told the police that she was left with no choice, but to break the ATM. A wire cutter and a scissor were seized from her. She was produced in a court and lodged at Coimbatore Central Prison.

