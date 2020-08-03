Woman hacked to death, three others injured in attack

Erode

03 August 2020 22:15 IST

A 21-year-old woman, mother of two children, was hacked to death by her husband while three of her family members sustained serious injuries in an incident that took place at Bhavani Sagar here on late Sunday.

The police said that M. Pavithra of Akkarai Thathapalli was married to S. Veera Manikandan (29) of Annai Indira Nagar and has two children.

Due to dispute, both were living separately for eight months and the children were living with Pavithra. The police said that Veera Manikandan, in an inebriated condition, used to demand custody of the children and had frequent altercation with her family.

At 11.30 p.m. on Sunday, he along with his friend Ram Kumar (23) barged into the house and hacked her parents Sastha Moorthy (48) and Amudha (42), grandmother Sithammal (70) and Pavithra and fled the house. Neighbours admitted the four to the Government Hospital at Sathyamangalam where doctors declared Pavithra as brought dead. Other three were shifted to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital. Bhavani Sagar police registered a case and arrested the two.