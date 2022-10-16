Woman guest worker injured in sloth bear attack in Valparai

A woman from Jharkhand, who was working at a tea estate at Valparai, was injured in an attack by a sloth bear on Sunday. The Forest Department staff patrolled the tea estate belonging to the Tea Estates India Limited at Injiparai, where the woman was attacked, and fixed four camera traps to monitor the movement of the bear. The injured has been identified as P. Sabitha Kumari. According to Forest Department officials, Ms. Kumari came out of the staff quarters at 5.50 a.m. to use the common toilet on the premises. She had a close encounter with a sloth bear which mauled her. The woman shouted out for help and the bear went inside bushes as other residents came for her help. The woman’s both hands were injured in the attack by the animal. She was rushed to the Government Hospital at Valparai from where she was later shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Pollachi, after the first aid. A. Manikandan, forest range officer of Manambolly forest range of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve, visited the woman at the hospital and handed over an immediate assistance of ₹ 5,000. Man arrested with ganja near Coimbatore The Thudiyalur police on Sunday arrested a 31-year-old man with 1.1 kg of ganja. . The accused M. Ramnath landed in the custody of the police during a vehicle check. He was remanded in judicial custody.

ADVERTISEMENT