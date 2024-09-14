Woman gored to death by bull at a farm in Tiruppur

A woman was reportedly gored to death by a bull at a farm at Poomalur village in Mangalam limits in Tiruppur district on Saturday.

The victim, M. Shanthi (45), was suddenly attacked by a bull for which she had extended drinking water while feeding the cattle in the farm, police sources said.

She had collapsed due to excessive blood loss caused by repeated attack by the bull, police sources said. The Mangalam police took possession of the body and arranged for post-mortem. The bull was captured by the villagers and tethered. The Mangalam police have registered a case.