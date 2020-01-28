Woman gives birth to baby in ambulance

A woman gave birth to a baby girl in a GVK EMRI 108 ambulance on Monday while being taken to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College hospital. Doctors said that both the mother and the child are doing well.
According to officials from 108, Bhuvaneshwari from Karamandurai near Attur developed labour pain on Monday morning and was brought to Karamandurai primary health centre by her husband Subramani. Considering her health condition, the doctors referred her to the medical college hospital, which is over 60 km from Karamandurai.
The ambulance with emergency medical technician R.Arivu started from the PHC at around 8.45 a.m. to Salem.
However, Bhivaneshwari delivered the baby midway near Sanyasikundu.
According to 108 officials, this is the first delivery they have handled in an ambulance in 2020.
