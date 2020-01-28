Coimbatore

Woman gives birth to baby in ambulance

The 108 official with the mother and her newborn in the ambulance near Sanyasikundu in Salem.

The 108 official with the mother and her newborn in the ambulance near Sanyasikundu in Salem.   | Photo Credit: Specialarrangement

more-in

A woman gave birth to a baby girl in a GVK EMRI 108 ambulance on Monday while being taken to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College hospital. Doctors said that both the mother and the child are doing well.

According to officials from 108, Bhuvaneshwari from Karamandurai near Attur developed labour pain on Monday morning and was brought to Karamandurai primary health centre by her husband Subramani. Considering her health condition, the doctors referred her to the medical college hospital, which is over 60 km from Karamandurai.

The ambulance with emergency medical technician R.Arivu started from the PHC at around 8.45 a.m. to Salem.

However, Bhivaneshwari delivered the baby midway near Sanyasikundu.

According to 108 officials, this is the first delivery they have handled in an ambulance in 2020.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Coimbatore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 28, 2020 12:12:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/woman-gives-birth-to-baby-in-ambulance/article30669424.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY